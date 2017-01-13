Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal specialty paper marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005492/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global specialty paper market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased use of specialty thermal papers in labeling is one of the key driving features of the global specialty paper market. Specialty thermal papers are used in various industries such as healthcare, laundry care, and retail. Thermal papers have specialty coating on them, which provides a sharp, clear image on the application of heat. Manufacturers are shifting toward the use of specialty thermal paper as they offer increased clarity and high-definition images, which is momentously increasing their adoption.

"The high adoption of specialty papers for packing tea bags, growing demand for paper-based packaging in the food sector, and increased use of functional chemicals in specialty papers are the other key drivers of this market. Together, these factors are expected to push the global specialty paper market to record 33.55 million units by 2021, and post a CAGR of over 4%," says Sharan Raj, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for packaging research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global specialty paper market is highly fragmented with the presence of several local and international vendors. Vendors are primarily focusing on sustainability and recyclability, to attract the growing number of people who are demanding for environmentally generous offerings like biomaterials and recycled paper. These vendors are looking to reduce adverse environmental impacts due to deforestation. The vendors compete primarily on product differentiation and quality of the paper.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55741

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five vendors in the global specialty paper market

Domtar

Domtar designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes an extensive range of fiber-based products that include specialty and packaging papers, communication papers, and absorbent hygiene products. The company offers thermal printing, food packaging, medical packaging, flexible packaging, medical gowns and drapes, carbonless printing, sandpaper backing, labels, and other coating and laminating applications in the specialty paper segment.

Fedrigoni

Fedrigoni manufactures and distributes paper and paper-related products. The company produces, processes, and distributes graphic paper, both coated and uncoated, for the general and specialized press. It is also used for packaging, finishing, and converting applications for commercial and personal use, technical and industrial use, office use, and artistic and scholastic use. The company offers special papers for luxury packaging, shopping, and lining of boxes and publications.

International Paper

International Paper, a paper and packaging company, has manufacturing operations in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company also manages approximately 335,000 acres of forest land in Brazil and has licenses for forest land in Russia.

The company's businesses include consumer and industrial packaging along with uncoated paper and pulp. Its offerings include coated paperboard, containerboard, cups, lids, and food containers, and corrugated packaging.

Mondi

Mondi is an international packaging and paper group. The company is integrated across the paper and packaging value chain from managing forests and manufacturing pulp, paper, and compound plastics to developing innovative consumer and industrial packaging solutions. The company's pulp mills convert wood into pulp and its paper mills convert paper and pulp for recycling into uncoated fine paper and packaging paper. Its packaging paper products comprise containerboard and kraft paper, and its uncoated fine paper business produces professional printing and office paper.

Stora Enso

Stora Enso offers renewable solutions for biomaterials, packaging, wood, and paper industries worldwide. The company provides different packaging solutions to industries including food and beverage, paper, chocolate and confectionery, graphical, industrial and logistics, pharmaceutical, elegance care, and electronics.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Synthetic Paper Market 2016-2020

Global Industrial Tapes Market 2016-2020

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like logistics,tags and labels, and transportation and distribution. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005492/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com