MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII)(OTCQX: TFIFF), formerly known as TransForce Inc. (TSX: TFI)(OTCQX: TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of TFI International has acquired World Courier Ground U.S., the U.S. ground transportation division of World Courier, from AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Established in 1983, World Courier Ground U.S. is an asset light, time critical courier and logistics provider. Operating nationally across the U.S., the company offers same day courier, rush trucking and warehousing services primarily to the medical industry, as well as to the environmental, financial, chemical and industrial sectors. While integrated under the Dynamex umbrella, current World Courier Ground management will continue to operate the business under the new name TForce Critical.

"World Courier Ground is a strategic fit for our Package and Courier business in the U.S. and diversifies us into the important medical last mile business. This is another example of how TFI International is selectively expanding its U.S. footprint," commented Alain Bedard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

-- Package and Courier; -- Less-Than-Truckload; -- Truckload; -- Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX: TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.

