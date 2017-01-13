Technavio's new research areas analysts have recently published numerous reports focusing on the home, kitchen, and large appliances market. Technavio's continuously growinghome, kitchen, and large appliances report library now features updated content on the electric sharpener, electric hand dryers, and kegerators. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Electric Sharpener Market 2016-2020

Factors such as recent product innovations, enhanced utility, and increased education expenditure are expected to foster growth in this market.

Since the prospects for growth in this market are dependent on the growth of the education sector, an increase in the number of enrolments will help to augment the demand for electric sharpeners during the forecast period.

The students of engineering and fine arts extensively use electric sharpeners as handheld sharpeners are not able to give a nice point and often cause breakage.

Global Electric Hand Dryers Market 2017-2021

This industry research report identifies benefits such as low cost of ownership and the demand for sophistication to be some of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years.

Though electric hand dryers cost more than paper towel dispensers, they reduce the long-term costs by eliminating the expenses for paper towels, disposal, and waste maintenance.

This market research and analysis estimates that in terms of geographical regions, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years.

Global Kegerators Market 2016-2020

As kegerators are developed to dispense and brew draft beer and other beverages, they consume more energy. This has prompted several manufacturers to come up with energy-efficient kegerators to cater to the consumers' demand across countries.

Several manufacturing companies worldwide are competing against each other to manufacture best-in-class beverage coolers with high energy efficiency.

The kegerators market in APAC is expected to experience annual growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of some of the fastest-growing beer markets such as China and India.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

