Technavio's transportation and logistics research analysts have recently published numerous reports focusing on the packaging market. Technavio's continuously growingpackaging report library now features updated content on beverage packaging, agricultural packaging, and spout pouch. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005600/en/

Key drivers and figures from Technavio's published packaging sector reports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Beverage Packaging Market 2016-2020

Request a sample report

According to the analysts at Technavio, the increased consumption of beverages in several countries across the globe will have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

Sustainable packaging and eco-friendly packaging materials offer advantages like reduced weight of packaging products and opportunities to reuse packaging materials.

The beverage packaging market has witnessed a considerable shift in purchasing patterns, with customers demanding more flexible packaging solutions over rigid packing designs.

Global Agricultural Packaging Market 2016-2020

Request a sample report

Fresh fruits and vegetable packaging are important because most of the fresh produce is lost during storage and transit, post-harvest treatment procedures, and the production process due to their perishability.

Most fruits and vegetables are packed in corrugated boxes that account for a major share of the global agricultural packaging market.

The global agricultural packaging market was valued at USD 14.6 billion in 2015, and it is growing at a CAGR of over 4% due to an increase in the consumption of fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables.

Global Spout Pouch Market 2016-2020

Request a sample report

Spout pouches are advanced versions of stand-up pouches. The global spout pouch market is growing due to the superior quality, transportation convenience, and ease of usage of these pouches.

An improvement in economic conditions, an increase in health concerns, and strict environmental protection guidelines have increased the use of spout pouches that are bio degradable and cost efficient.

The demand for stand-up pouches with reliability features from emerging markets such as China and India is growing.

Access Technavio's Full Report Library

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments likelogistics,tags and label, and transportation and distribution. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

Browse Related Reports:

Global High-Barrier Pouches Market 2016-2020

Global Flat Pouches Market 2016-2020

Global Stand-up Pouches Market 2016-2020

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005600/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com