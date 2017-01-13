PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- LANE, a national integrated communications agency, has released its 2017 Food & Beverage Beat. The annual report -- now in its eighth year -- coalesces impressions from food and beverage industry insiders to provide insight to changes that may be expected in the coming year, from potential fads to substantive shifts in how Americans eat, drink, shop and entertain. This year's report [http://www.lanepr.com/2017-food-beverage-beat/] gleans views from chefs, nutritionists, writers and artisan producers from around the U.S.

"One of the most exciting things about the food and beverage industry is its constant evolution," said Wendy Lane Stevens, president of LANE. "Each year brings new experiences to the fore, and by knowing how Americans' tastes are shifting, we can arm our clients in the industry with a more complete picture of the environment in which they are competing. We're committed to driving business success for our clients, and we're pleased to work with partners around the country to provide an overview of the industry's movement."

LANE turned to a panel of seven experts and influencers in the industry to develop the 2017 report:

Elias Cairo: Chef, owner and salumist at Olympia Provisions, Oregon's first USDA-approved salumeria.

Danielle Centoni: A food editor, writer and recipe developer who earned a James Beard Journalism Award in 2016 and blogs about cooking at roux44.com.

Jennifer Cox: A regional chef and vice president of Levy Restaurants, where she develops a culinary vision that capitalizes on the organization's heritage.

Peggy Kotsopoulos: A registered holistic nutritionist, culinary consultant and author who has hosted her own show -- "Peggy K's Kitchen Cures" -- on Veria Living Network.

Karen MacNeil: One of the foremost wine experts in the U.S., author of the award-winning book "The Wine Bible," and creator and editor-in-chief of WineSpeed.

Nathanael May: The director of coffee for Portland Roasting Coffee, an Oregon-based roaster and distributor.

Matt Mount: Owner of Merit Badge and craft cocktail expert with more than 20 years of experience in bartending, commercial distilling, cocktail classes and spirits education.





Anticipated Trends for 2017

In recent years, the food and beverage industry has introduced American palates to a range of new tastes and combinations along a full spectrum of price points. As a result, this year's panel of experts for LANE anticipates that consumers will welcome bolder flavors. Inspiration will come from the diverse and aromatic cuisines of India, Morocco, Korea and Thailand as well as from Central and South America. Cocktails will incorporate more spice and fruit, eschewing sweetness and potency for complex, balanced flavor profiles.

A continued quest for good-for-you and good-for-the-planet foods will persist in 2017. Expect buzzwords like "genuine" and "pure" to increase in prevalence, as producers will be tasked to provide greater transparency with their ingredients and processes. The evolution of functional beverages and natural wines, as well as greater scrutiny of co-packing products, indicates that consumers want to be in a better position to verify the authenticity of the items they choose.

LANE's 2017 Food & Beverage Beat highlights various other trends, among them:

Creativity in the industry is expected to emerge from recently underrepresented regions of the U.S., such as the South, Midwest and other areas where start-up costs will be relatively low.

Uncertainty surrounding the president-elect will give consumers a desire to return to the basics and connect around the dinner table at home, with dinner parties serving as "small-batch" fundraisers for special causes.

Mixologists have paved the way for more experimentation at the bar, with sherry, artisan vermouth and bitters playing a greater role, while Canadian wine regions are poised to pleasantly surprise oenophiles.

Vegetables have been moving to the center of the plate with Americans' heightened concerns for better health and nutrition, but this year, expect to see mainstays -- not just meat alternatives -- undergoing new, exciting preparations.





For an in-depth look at the trends in each expert's field, access the full 2017 Food & Beverage Beat at [http://www.lanepr.com/2017-food-beverage-beat/] . For more information on LANE and its expertise within the food and beverage industry, please visit lanepr.com.

About LANE

LANE, a Finn Partners Company, is an experienced public relations and digital marketing agency. With more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, LANE tracks trends and monitors consumer sentiments from coast to coast.

