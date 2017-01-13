According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global lubricants market for mining and quarry applicationsis expected to reach 1.313 MMT by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 3%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005608/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by vendors and the market.

The global lubricants market for mining and quarry applications is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The market is closely linked with the global mining market for metal and energy minerals. The current growth phase of the global mining market is flat. The sluggish behavior of the mining industry is related to the slowdown in the global crude oil and metal commodity prices due to the oversupply of both commodities in the international market as the past investments were huge.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55607

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's energyanalysts categorize the global lubricants market for mining and quarry applications into three major segments by product type. They are:

Mineral oil lubricants

Synthetic lubricants

Bio-based lubricants

Mineral oil lubricants

Mineral oil lubricants are the most widely used lubricants in the world. This type of lubricant is broadly available and affordable in comparison to other lubricant types such as synthetic oils or bio-based lubricants. Mineral oil lubricants are derived from crude oil and mostly consist of hydrogen and carbon.

As these lubricants are directly made from the crude oil, there is not much modification required in these oils. This type of lubricant oil is suitable for normal working conditions of machines. However, when it comes to extreme temperature and pressure conditions, synthetic lubricant oils are much effective as their properties can be varied to a wide range of viscosity, allowing these oils to be modified for a wide range of applications.

Synthetic lubricants

Synthetic lubricants are specially engineered lubricant oils that are created by chemical reactions of components. The chemical reactions need to be carried out at a precise temperature and by the application of precise pressure. Synthetic oils are classified as polyalphaolefins, ester oils, and polyalkylene glycols.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead oil and gasresearchanalyst from Technavio, "Synthetic oils have a consistent molecular size as they are produced in controlled conditions with predictable properties. This type of lubricant oil has a wide viscosity range that helps to perform in multiple working conditions and multiple engine types

"The industry has begun to use synthetic oil lubricants on a larger scale. The high initial cost of these lubricants is offset by the longer life of the products, and an overall increase in the performance and sustainability of the equipment," added Thanikachalam.

Bio-based lubricants

Bio-based lubricants are the new product arrivals in the global industrial lubricants market. These lubricants are derived from natural sources, mostly plants or mineral oils, and are significantly cleaner than other lubricants. Bio-based lubricants reduce environmental impact, improve the performance of machinery, and ensure operational safety.

The use of bio-based lubricants contributes to the goals of energy independence and a cleaner environment, which is a major driver for the growing demand for bio-based lubricants. The stringent environmental standards in Europe have made the region the largest user of bio-based lubricants. As industrial users realize the benefits of biodegradable oil, its adoption will increase, and its applications will grow across industries where the environmental and safety concerns are high.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Shell

TOTAL

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Lubricants Market 2016-2020

Global Functional Fluids Market 2016-2020

Global Automatic Lubrication System Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like power,smart grid, and energy storage. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170113005608/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com