WHY: Six JLL (NYSE: JLL) executives will join other top business and government leaders in Davos, Switzerland January 17-20 for the exclusive World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. JLL delegates will deliver industry-leading insights on behalf of the commercial real estate industry in meeting sessions and in their perspective pieces on JLL's "Notes from Davos" blog.

JLL will issue two thought leadership pieces during the week of the Annual Meeting, highlighting investment trends and real estate's impact on the most dynamic cities in the world.

You can become part of the conversation through the "Notes from Davos" blog, by viewing the included video and by following JLL on Twitter: @JLL.

WHAT: The annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland attracts more than 2,500 business, government and civic leaders from nearly 100 countries. This year's conference, themed "Responsive and Responsible Leadership," will examine how leaders from all walks of life at the Annual Meeting 2017 can be ready to react credibly and responsibly to societal and global concerns.

WHO:

Sheila Penrose - Chairman of the Board

Christian Ulbrich - Global CEO

Christie Kelly - Global CFO

Greg O'Brien - Americas CEO

Toshinobu Kasai - Managing Director, Japan

Susheel Koul - Managing Director, Integrated Facilities Management, Asia Pacific

WHEN: Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20

Releases:

January 16: Technology and Innovation Drive the World's Most Dynamic Cities

January 17: Commercial Real Estate Investment Activity Set to Rebound in 2017

WHERE: Davos, Switzerland

JLL GLOBAL PR CONTACTS:

Global: Gayle Kantro: + 1 312 228 2795/ gayle.kantro@am.jll.com

Asia Pacific: Eva Sogbanmu: + 65 6494 3572/ eva.sogbanmu@ap.jll.com

EMEA: Sara Murshed: + 44 207 852 4430/ sara.murshed@eu.jll.com

Japan: Kaoru Yoshida: + 81 3 5511 3283/ kaoru.yoshida@ap.jll.com

Americas: William Polk + 1 312 228 3943/ william.polk@am.jll.com

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with, as of December 31, 2015, revenue of $6.0 billion and fee revenue of $5.2 billion, more than 280 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 70,000. On behalf of its clients, the company provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. As of September 30, 2016, its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.7 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

