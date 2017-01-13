VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: KBY) announces its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2016. Results are in Canadian dollars and were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2016 Sept 30, 2015 Sales $ 252,054 $ 399,870 Net income (loss) for the quarter $ (57,096) $ (170,205) Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02) $ (0.07)

The 2016 full year results, compared to 2015 are as follows:

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30, 2016 Sept 30, 2015 Sales $ 1,477,571 $ 1,212,207 Net income (loss) for the year $ (347,535) $ (607,585) Earnings (loss) per share, basic and fully diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.26)

The audited consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2016 are available at www.sedar.com.

Kona Bay Technologies is a global provider of Online Customer Acquisition software and services. We acquire, manage, and build Online Customer Acquisition businesses that address the specific client acquisition needs of our customers in particular vertical markets.

