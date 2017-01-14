Huaqiang North Reopens as an International Electronics Commercial Street

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- When speaking of Shenzhen, one cannot get a full picture of the city without mentioning Huaqiang North, China's premier electronics hub. After four years of being blocked off by construction walls and scaffolding, Huaqiang Northwill hold a grand reopening ceremony on January 14. The famous district will return toa pedestrian street, realizing a vision that integrates fashion, technology, security and openness.

Approximately 500,000 consumers shop at Huaqiang North every day, who totally spend more than 200 billion yuan each year. As China's largest, most tech-heavy electronics trade hub, and one with the most comprehensive lineup of products, generating the world's highest revenue stream for a shopping area of its kind, Huaqiang Northis considered the benchmark and barometer of China's electronics industry.

Due to the construction of Line 7 of the Shenzhen Metro, many sections of the streets and thoroughfares in Huaqiang Northhave been closed off to pedestrians by construction walls and scaffolding since March 2013. During the period, the Futian District Committee and Government and the Futian Huaqiang North Subdistrict Office have enacted a series of measures to ease the hardship for the affected merchants and assist them in maintaining their businesses, while carrying out the plan for the transformation of Huaqiang Northinto a world-class electronics hub. Merchants have also stepped up to the plate regarding modernizing their businesses, overhauling the way the run their operations, renovating their shop or booth, and revamping their product lineups.

Huaqiang Northnow has fully transformed new look. The main thoroughfare intersecting Huaqiang Northhas been transformed into a 930-meter long pedestrian street. Lines 1, 2, 3 and 7 of the Shenzhen Metro all have a station in the immediate proximity. The hub will add more than 4,000 square meters of new business spaces in a newly-opened sublevel. "Huaqiang Northwill continue to transform itself as it takes up the role as the 'the smart hardware innovation and entrepreneurship street in Shenzhen'".

The above information is provided and confirmed by Rao Junyuan, issued on behalf of China Technology Media by Guangdong Innovation Technology Media Service Center.