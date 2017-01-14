St. George, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2017) - Basic Invite, an online social stationery company offering printed stationery for all of life's biggest moments has announced they will now be offering free address printing across their baby shower invitations (https://www.basicinvite.com/baby/baby-shower-invitations.html) card line.

Basic Invite introduced recipient address printing back in November as part of their holiday card line but did not make the option available to other card lines until the new year. Customers can quickly and easily add their contacts to be printed on their envelopes at no cost. This option has been added to the envelopes tab of the website next to return addressing and the blank envelopes options.

"We are really excited about free address printing for our customers. We feel like it will be a huge time saver for our customers; not having to hand address each envelope," said, CEO Brock Bacik.

Addresses can be imported for baby shower invitation envelopes in 2 different ways. A customer can import their contacts' information via a spreadsheet or they can share a link to an address capture page on basicinvite.com. The address capture can be shared via social media, email, or even text message. Once the recipient clicks the link they can fill out their information which will automatically be added to the users' contact list.

Address printing will be available on over 20 different colored envelopes as well as customers are able to choose from over 100 different font styles to make it match their style. Instant previews are also available so each address can be viewed to ensure even the longest addresses are going to print correctly and not be cut off.

Basic Invite will continue to roll out address printing to all product lines in 2017. Soon it will be available across all wedding lines, Bar and Bat Mitzvah's, as well as all baby and party card lines.

About Basic Invite

BasicInvite.com is headquartered in Saint George Utah; Basic Invite has unique and trendy card designs for all of life's major moments. Basic Invite offers a full line of customizable wedding sets, graduation announcements, and baby shower, bridal shower, birthday, Bar and Bat Mitzvah, as well as holiday cards.

