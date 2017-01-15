China's entertainment tycoon Wang Jianlin showed his rock skills to match Wanda Group's business transformation to entertainment, tourism, and sports

HEFEI, China, Jan. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wang Jianlin, China's richest man, kept surprising his guests and staff on the 2016 group annual gala on January 14th by delivering a special performance after making a pleasant annual revenue report in the morning, acclaiming that Wanda Group further diversified its businesses in 2016, reducing revenue in commercial properties while boosting income in entertainment, tourism, and sports.

On the gala party, Wang brought down the house with a legendary rock song by Chinese rock star Cui Jian called "Nothing to My Name" and another rock classic "Friends." He then further showed that he had singing skills to match his business acumen by performing a traditional Huangmei opera and an affectionate love lyric "Waiting." This is not the first time for Wang to bring his personal interest to the public. In the gala last year, Wang showed his rock skills for the first time and the video went viral all around the country and the world. Chinese netizens were actually expecting his performance this year.

According to the 2016 revenue report, The Group's operation income grew by 3.4% in 2016 from a year ago to RMB 254.98 billion, while profit had a double-digit jump. Total assets increased to RMB 796.1 billion, up 21.4%.

As the Chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, Wang is well known for his passion and ambition in entertainment, sports and cultural industry, even though The Group made its prominence through commercial properties since its establishment of 1988. In recent years, The Group has been busy buying entertainment companies, including AMC Entertainment and U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment, sponsoring FIFA and investing in different kinds of sports in more than 20 countries around the world, as well as building theme parks in China, to transform itself into a film, sports and tourism-led conglomerate.

In China, the richest businessman is loved by the public for his diligence and easy going character. Earlier this year, Wang made a remark in an interview that when itcame to business decisions, he usually set a small goal in the first place, such as earning a profit of RMB 100 million. He said this in such a light hearted way, making him the center of an online sensation in China.

Check out China's richest man's rock performance: "Nothing to My Name", "Friends", Huangmei opera, "Waiting".