sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 15.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

222,00 Euro		+8,50
+3,98 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
222,92
223,81
14.01.
222,80
223,91
13.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC
TESLA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA MOTORS INC222,00+3,98 %