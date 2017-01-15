One-Two for Porsche at the Hankook 24H Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, January 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Hankook 24H Dubai concluded on Saturday with victory for the Herberth Motorsport team. The race tyres supplied by exclusive partner and title sponsor Hankook performed perfectly, provided all drivers with a consistently high level of grip throughout the entire race.

92 cars started the Hankook 24H Dubai at 14:00 local time on Friday. Herberth Motorsport initially lost ground, but then battled its way back into the top three. Nine hours before the finish, drivers Daniel Allemann (Switzerland), Brendon Hartley (New Zealand), Ralf Bohn, and Robert and Alfred Renauer (Germany) moved into the lead in their Porsche 991 GT3 R.

The team of Manthey Racing were embroiled in a great battle for the lead with their fellow Porsche team, but had to settle for second place. Third placed team Black Falcon also featured among the front-runners throughout the entire race with their Mercedes AMG GT3.

You can find all the results at http://www.24hseries.com/2017/24h-dubai-2017/results.

Manfred Sandbichler, Hankook Motorsport Director Europe: "The Hankook 24H Dubai produced motorsport from the very top drawer. There were a lot of tough battles and many Code 60 phases, because the large field meant it was very tight out there. The Hankook race tyre worked perfectly on the very sandy asphalt, and we received nothing but positive comments from all the teams. The Hankook 3x3H, which we held together with Creventic for the first time here, and which formed the opening leg of the 24H Proto Series, was a huge success. We saw spectacular races with super-fast cars, supported perfectly by the Hankook race tyre."

Photos: http://www.hankooktire-mediacenter.com/index.php?id=251&L=2&flt=1