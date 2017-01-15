Level 3 Opens Asia Pacific DDoS Scrubbing Centers in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore

Additional Regional Scrubbing Centers Enhance Customer Capabilities to Protect Their Networks

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Multinational companies located in the Asia-Pacific region now have access to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation solutions from Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT). The new scrubbing centers in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore signify an expansion of the company's security service functionality. Level 3's security solutions provide layers of defense through enhanced network routing, rate limiting and filtering that can be paired with cloud-based scrubbing for a more comprehensive mitigation solution. The Asia-Pacific region is key for both Asian and multinational enterprises which demand global security services - making Level 3's cybersecurity solutions and global presence essential.

APAC Threat Landscape:

Australia , China and Hong Kong are listed among the most vulnerable to cyberattacks, according to a report by Project Sonar.

, and are listed among the most vulnerable to cyberattacks, according to a report by Project Sonar. IoT-compromising malware research by Level 3 Threat Research Labs reveals many connected devices are being compromised and enabling attacks reaching in excess of 600 Gbps.

Key Facts:

Level 3 opened the additional scrubbing centers to provide customers with infrastructure in the region to quickly mitigate attacks with less disruption to business operations.

Level 3's DDoS ingest capacity, 4.5 terabits per second, provides a high capacity to ingest massive attacks so customers can get back to business as usual.

The service is carrier agnostic and pulls all customer traffic into Level 3's globally located scrubbing centers for cleansing before forwarding legitimate traffic through a private connection or the public internet.

Level 3 now has 11 scrubbing centers on four continents. Other locations include São Paulo, Frankfurt , London , Chicago , Dallas , Los Angeles , New York and Washington, D.C.

, , , , , and 24/7 Security Operations Centers detect anomalies in global NetFlow sessions, perform impact analyses, notify customers of threatening conditions and then help them mitigate the issue.

Level 3's customers benefit from its global threat research, intelligence and mitigation actions, helping to create a safer internet ecosystem.

Level 3 in APAC

Level 3 began operating in Asia Pacific in 2004.

in 2004. Level 3 has 14 on-net markets throughout Asia Pacific with service reach to more than 50 markets in the region.

with service reach to more than 50 markets in the region. Level 3 offersits customers in the region Virtual Private Networks (VPN), Direct Internet Access, Ethernet Virtual Private Line, managed services, unified communications, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

Key Quotes:

Anthony Christie, Chief Marketing Officer, Level 3

"Our customers need an adaptive approach to tackling today's threat environment. The disciplined approach we've taken to monitoring the threat landscape to protect our network has put us in a unique position to work with our customers in Asia Pacific to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats. Our expansive view of threats coupled with our full suite of enterprise networking services supports companies of all sizes located anywhere on the globe."

