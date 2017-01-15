OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/15/17 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, M.P., Q.C., P.C., made the following statement today regarding the vessel ARCA 1.

On January 8, a small tanker, the ARCA 1, ran aground just north of Sydney, Nova Scotia. It was en route to Sydney for repairs and was not carrying any cargo when the incident occurred. The Canadian Coast Guard coordinated the successful rescue operation of the six crew members aboard the vessel.

After an unsuccessful tow attempt and extensive de-ballasting and pumping operations, I'm pleased to report that the vessel was successfully towed to a dock in Sydney today. It was escorted for the duration of the voyage by Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans' Conservation and Protection vessels. The tanker is now being fully inspected to further assess its structural integrity and to determine the cause of its problems.

The Canadian Coast Guard is the backbone for one of the safest marine systems in the world. The men and women of the Coast Guard work hard every day, across the country, to ensure the safety of mariners and the marine environment. I had the privilege of visiting the Incident Command Post for the ARCA 1 earlier this week and was honoured to meet some of the team who were working tirelessly to ensure the safe resolution of this situation.

Many partners collaborated with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans on this matter, including the Department of National Defence, Transport Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the province of Nova Scotia. To everyone who contributed to this successful emergency and environmental response, I applaud your bravery, skills and limitless dedication.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, M.P., Q.C., P.C.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Internet: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/DFO_MPO

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/CCG_GCC

Contacts:

Media Relations

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

613-990-7537

Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca



Laura Gareau

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

613-992-3474

Laura.Gareau@dfo-mpo.gc.ca



