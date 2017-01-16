OAK BROOK, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/15/17 -- The McDonald's All American Games unveiled the official rosters for the 40th annual boys game and 16th annual girls game during today's McDonald's All American Games Selection Show on ESPNU. The nation's premier high school basketball all-star event will take place March 29 at Chicago's United Center. Full team rosters are available at www.mcdaag.com.

The 2017 McDonald's All American boys teams feature the country's top talent hailing from 13 different states. The East Team includes Duke-bound Wendell Carter (Pace Academy - Atlanta, GA) and Mohamed Bamba (Westtown School - West Chester, PA). Other team members include Trevon Duval (IMG Academy - Bradenton, FL), Collin Sexton (Pebblebrook High School - Mableton, GA) and Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette High School - Chalmette, LA), the first committed Western Kentucky player to participate in the Games.

The West Team will be led by Arizona-bound DeAndre Ayton (Hillcrest Prep - Phoenix, AZ) and Washington-bound Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale High School - Seattle, WA). The two will also be joined by Gary Trent Jr. (Prolific Prep - Napa, CA), Brian Bowen (La Lumiere School - La Porte, IN) and Trae Young (Norman North High School - Norman, OK).

Of the 24 boys selected to be McDonald's All Americans, seven have yet to make their college decisions. Of those who have decided, Kentucky has the most commitments with four, followed by Duke and UCLA with two each. The boys game begins at 6 p.m. CST March 29 and will be televised live on ESPN.

The girls team includes six players hailing from Texas, the most represented state. The East Team includes UConn - committed players Megan Walker (Monacan High School - North Chesterfield, VA) and Mikayla Coombs (Wesleyan School - Peachtree Corners, GA), in addition to Rellah Boothe (IMG Academy - Bradenton, FL) and Chasity Patterson (North Shore Senior High School - Houston, TX) who have both committed to Texas next year.

The West Team will be led by Evina Westbrook (South Salem High School - Salem, OR) who is headed to Tennessee next year and Michigan State-bound Sidney Cooks (St. Joseph Catholic Academy - Kenosha, WI). Fellow team members include Chennedy Carter (Timberview High School - Arlington, TX), Kiana Williams (Wagner High School - San Antonio, TX) and Michaela Onyenwere (Grandview High School - Aurora, CO).

Of the 24 girls selected to be McDonald's All Americans, Tennessee has the most players suiting up next fall with four commits. Baylor, Louisville, Stanford and UConn follow with two commits each. The girls game begins at 4 p.m. CST March 29 and will be televised live on ESPN2.

"The boys and girls selected to the McDonald's All American Games 2017 rosters represent the future of basketball," said Morgan Wootten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. "We're excited to see their talent on display in Chicago and look forward to following their respective careers."

In addition to the 48 players selected, four prep coaches from Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts and Nebraska were named coaches for the 2017 Games. Laney Clement - Holbrook of Oliver Ames High School in North Easton, Massachusetts will lead the girls East Team, while Russell L. Ninemire of Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield, Nebraska will coach the girls West Team. Jim Martin of Providence School in Jacksonville, Florida will lead the boys East Team and Gary T. DeCesare of St. Rita's High School in Chicago, Illinois will serve as head coach of the boys West Team.

This year's teams were selected from more than 750 nominees by the McDonald's All American Games selection committee, led by Wootten.

Since 1978, nearly 1,300 players have competed in the McDonald's All American Games. They form an elite group of some of the top names in basketball history, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart. Alumni include current college standouts Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Malik Monk of Kentucky and Crystal Dangerfield of UConn.

Tickets for the 2017 McDonald's All American Games go on sale Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster or charge-by-phone at 1-866-909-GAME (4263). Ticket prices start as low as $10, and are also available in a popular family four-pack which includes four tickets, four soft drinks and four hot dogs -- all for $70. United Center parking is free the night of the Games.

The POWERADE® Jam Fest -- featuring McDonald's All American Games players in a three-point shootout, dunk contest, and shooting competition -- will be held March 27. The competitions will air live at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

Since their inception, the Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) through its network of local Chapters. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room provide comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children's care.

For more information about the McDonald's All American Games, POWERADE Jam Fest or game week activities in Chicago, please visit www.mcdaag.com and follow @McDAAG.

