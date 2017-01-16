sprite-preloader
Montag, 16.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,92 Euro		+1,003
+1,00 %
WKN: 908217 ISIN: US48020Q1076 Ticker-Symbol: 4J2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JONES LANG LASALLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JONES LANG LASALLE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,59
101,10
15.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD5,346-1,55 %
JONES LANG LASALLE INC100,92+1,00 %