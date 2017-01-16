

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's producer prices continued to decline at the end of the year, though at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary figures from the Bank of Japan showed Monday.



The producer price index fell 1.2 percent year-over-year in December, just below economists' expectations for a 1.4 percent decline. That was also slower than the 2.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent from November, when it increased by 0.4 percent.



Data also shower that import prices slid 10.0 percent annually in December, while it rose 5.6 percent from a month ago. Similarly, export prices dipped 7.8 percent on year, while it grew 3.1 percent over the month.



