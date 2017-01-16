

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday and the British pound also fell on worries that the UK is preparing for a hard exit from the European Union.



According to media reports, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will signal in her speech on Tuesday about plans to quit the European Union's single market to regain control of the UK's borders.



The Australian market is advancing, following the gains in U.S. and European markets on Friday amid upbeat corporate earnings results. Mining and banking stocks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 34.10 points or 0.60 percent to 5,755.20, off a high of 5,763.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 31.80 points or 0.55 percent to 5,808.60.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are adding more than 1 percent each, and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing, despite gold prices slipping last week. Newcrest Mining is rising almost 3 percent and Evolution Mining is adding more than 2 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.7 percent.



Suncorp Group's chief transformation officer Clayton Herbert is leaving the company after being less than a year in the position. However, the company's shares are adding 0.5 percent.



Bucking the trend, oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell. Santos is losing 0.6 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.3 percent and Oil Search is down almost 1 percent.



Energy utility operator Duet Group's board has recommended its shareholders accept a A$7.3 billion takeover bid from Hong Kong investor Cheung Kong Infrastructure, owned by billionaire Li Ka-Shing. Shares of Duet Group are gaining more than 5 percent.



Sirtex Medical's shares have rebounded, rising 0.4 percent, after the biotech company's decision on Friday to oust chief executive Gilman Wong over his share trading.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7486, up from US$0.7482 on Friday.



The Japanese market is declining, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. News that the U.K is preparing for a hard exit from the European Union also dampened investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 125.51 points or 0.65 percent to 19,161.77, off a low of 19,132.57 earlier.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Toshiba is down more than 1 percent, Canon is losing almost 1 percent, Sony is lower by 0.7 percent and Panasonic is down 0.6 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is declining 0.3 percent. Honda said it now plans to sell 5.5 million cars in the year ending March 2018, up 3 percent from its fiscal 2016 estimate.



Takata Corp. shares are losing 10 percent as the airbag maker pleaded guilty to criminal misconduct after its defective air bags were linked to several deaths and agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is declining more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell.



Among the other major losers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is losing more than 4 percent, DeNA Co. is declining almost 3 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is down more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan are in negative territory. New Zealand and Indonesia are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as traders digested earnings news from several financial giants as well as some key economic data.



The Nasdaq climbed 26.63 points or 0.5 percent to 5,574.12, and the S&P 500 rose 4.20 points or 0.2 percent to 2,274.63. However, the Dow closed slightly lower, edging down 5.27 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,885.73.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Friday, posting a weekly decline amid lingering doubts that OPEC will curb supplies. WTI light sweet crude oil declined $0.64 or 1.2 percent to end at $52.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



