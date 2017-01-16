sprite-preloader
Montag, 16.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,659 Euro		+0,415
+0,92 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,463
47,893
15.01.
45,614
47,824
13.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIGHTMOVE PLC45,659+0,92 %