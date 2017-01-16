

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector expanded strongly in December but the pace of expansion slightly slowed from November, IHS Markit survey showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.9 in December from the reading of 59.8 in November.



Construction activity has now risen in each of the past 40 months in December, with panelist mainly linking the latest expansion to higher new work volumes.



Both the housing and commercial construction categories continued to record sharp increases in activity. In contrast, civil engineering activity shrank for the second month running, and at the fastest pace since April 2014.



'Momentum behind the sector's recovery continues to look encouragingly solid, with a marked pick up in New Orders in December indicating that activity trends look set to remain positive in early 2017,' Simon Barry, chief economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank, said.



