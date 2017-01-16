

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 80.93 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 81.54.



The kiwi dropped to 1.4971 against the euro, from an early 1-month high of 1.4876.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to 0.7088 and 1.0543 from an early more than 1-month high of 0.7148 and a 6-day high of 1.0498, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 79.00 against the kiwi, 1.53 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.



