Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-16 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 09/01/2017 - 13/01/2017 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 09/01/2017 4,699 0.3700 1,738.63 10/01/2017 4,894 0.3690 1,805.89 11/01/2017 4,917 0.3690 1,814.37 12/01/2017 4,844 0.3700 1,792.28 13/01/2017 4,864 0.3700 1,799.68 Total 24,218 0.3696 8,950.85



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 707,198 0.5330 376,937.65



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee