Montag, 16.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

3,881 Euro		+0,047
+1,23 %
WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSAFE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.01.2017 | 07:04
(8 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Additional extension for Safe Boreas

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised options to further extend the charter of the Safe Boreas by a total of 14 days.

The firm operational period of the Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea is now through 10 February 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods' day rate consistent with market conditions.

Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend the Safe Boreas further through weekly options.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 16 January 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte. Ltd.
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)