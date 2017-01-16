SEB: President and CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB by July 2017

After close to 30 years at SEB, of which 11 years as President and CEO, Annika Falkengren has informed the Board of Directors that she wishes to resign from SEB. The Board of Directors will now initiate the recruitment of a new President and CEO.

"Annika Falkengren has with her longstanding commitment to SEB and its customers, her stellar leadershipÂ and her deep industry knowledge, shown that people matter. She successfully navigated SEB through the global financial crisis and set a clear strategy forward on which she and the whole SEB team relentlessly has delivered. She leaves a strong and stable bank with a robust financial position and a growing customer base; a bank that is well positioned to continue delivering on the long-term strategy and the ambitious vision of world-class service. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Annika for her great contribution to SEB all through the years", says Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I have spent my entire professional life in SEB. It has been a fantastic journey together with customers and colleagues.Â After all my years at the helm of SEB, it was not easy to take a decision to pursue a new career and role. However, I have come to the conclusion that now is the right moment. With its strong culture and committed people with clear values set on delivering a great customer experience, SEB is well positioned to meet future challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing banking landscape", says Annika Falkengren.

Annika Falkengren will later in 2017 join the Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group, which primarilyÂ operatesÂ outside SEB's home-markets, as managing partner. She will leave SEB at the latest by July 2017.

Â "The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO with the aim to secure a smooth succession. The annual accounts will be presented on 1 February as previously communicated. Today's communication is only related to Annika Falkengren's decision to leave SEB. We remain committed to the current business plan and our financial targets," says Marcus Wallenberg.

