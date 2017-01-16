46% increase in Spine activity (JAZZ) in 2016, with sales of €4.1 million

36% growth in Q4 2016 with total sales of €2.2 million and +121% jump in Spine (JAZZ)

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:IMPL) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext: IMPL, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its sales for the fourth quarter and full year to December 31, 2016.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, says: "The fourth quarter, with 2,437 JAZZ® implants sold, enabled us to end the 2016 financial year with solid growth in our priority markets, notably the United States. The JAZZ® technological platform continues to attract a growing number of the most discerning spine surgeons, thanks to its ease of use and clinical benefits for patients. The combination of positive post-operative clinical results, accelerated technology adoption, substantial intellectual property protection and the launch of new products enable us to be confident in our 2017 prospects and the pursuance of growth in all markets.

Sales (in thousands IFRS) 2016 2015 Change 1st quarter sales 1,988 1,599 +24% 2nd quarter sales 2,107 1,707 +23% 3rd quarter sales 1,481 1,693 -12% Spine (JAZZ) 1,241 561 +121% Knee Arthroscopy 1,008 1,093 -8% Total 4th quarter sales 2,249 1,654 +36% Spine (JAZZ) 4,102 2,806 +46% Knee Arthroscopy 3,723 3,847 -3% Total annual sales 7,825 6,653 +18%

Over Q4 2016, Implanet recorded a +36% increase in sales to €2,249 thousand, with a solid performance in Spine activity: +121% to €1,241 thousand. In the United States, France and the rest of the world, JAZZ® sales grew by +163% to €497 thousand, +55% to €339 thousand and +164% to €405 thousand, respectively. The Company continued to ramp up its activity in the high-potential degenerative bone disorder segment, with growth of +149% to €387 thousand.

Over 2016 as a whole, Implanet generated growth of +18%, driven by the +46% increase in Spine activity (JAZZ) to €4,102 thousand, which exceeded annual Knee sales (€3,723 thousand) for the first time. In Spine activity, the United States, France and the rest of the world recorded sales growth of +70% to €2,048 thousand, +33% to €1,264 thousand and +21% to €790 thousand, respectively. In Implanet's direct markets France and the United States the Company continued its acceleration in the degenerative bone disorder segment with sales increasing by +142% to €1,161 thousand, while recording growth of +36% to €1,998 thousand in the pediatric scoliosis surgery segment.

In 2016, Implanet sold 1,450 JAZZ implants in the United States, 3,552 in France and 1,999 in the rest of the world, giving a total of 7,001 implants (vs. 5,601 in 2015) and volume growth of +25%, representing approximately 1,400 operations. As of December 31, 2016, in its direct markets, 127 surgeons were users of Implanet's JAZZ technology (vs. 82 surgeons as of December 31, 2015), 69 of them in the United States (vs. 43) and 58 in France (vs. 39).

Knee activity saw 2016 sales slip 3% to €3,723 thousand in 2016. The French market, accounting for 70% of the total, recorded growth of +37% to €2,607 thousand, partially offsetting activity in Brazil, where macroeconomic difficulties are continuing to weigh on local activity.

Next financial press release: 2016 annual results, on March 28, 2017

Implanet will participate in the Invest Securities Biomed Event, on January 26 in Paris.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2015 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Compartment C of the Euronext™ regulated market in Paris.

