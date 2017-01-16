SurgaColl Technologies: Board Announcement - Appointment of CEO

DUBLIN, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of SurgaColl Technologies Ltd, the developer of innovative collagen based products for the regeneration of human tissue, announces the appointment of William (Bill) Allan as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Bill is an internationally experienced medical device industry executive who has held a number of general management and leadership positions with global medical device companies, including Smith & Nephew, Angiodynamics, Orthovita and Stryker. He has a strong track record of launching new products and building successful businesses in the sector and has worked in Europe, Africa and North America.

Educated at the University of Edinburgh (Dental Surgery), University of Capetown (MBA) and Insead Business School (AMP), Bill is a member of the council of ABHI (Association of British Healthcare Industries).

An energetic and highly commercially focused business leader, Bill has experience in a wide range of Medical Device industry sectors - Ophthalmology, Capital and consumables, Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Vascular and Oncology.

Notes to Editors

About SurgaColl

SurgaColl Technologies Ltd is a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine. A spin out from the RCSI, the company is developing highly innovative tissue repair implants designed to enable cartilage and bone regeneration improving outcomes and standard of care for patients worldwide. SurgaColl has two products - HydroxyColl is a 'next generation' bone graft substitute and ChondroColl is a bio-mimetic three layer Cartilage repair implant.

