Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.01.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2016

PR Newswire
London, January 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016


Rank
Company
Sector
Country		% of
Net Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.6
2Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands4.0
3TotalOil & GasFrance3.7
4BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance3.5
5NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.5
6ENIOil & GasItaly3.5
7Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway3.4
8SanofiHealth CareFrance3.3
9BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.2
10Roche*Health CareSwitzerland3.2
11Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland3.1
12AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland3.1
13DNBFinancialsNorway3.0
14TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain3.0
15BBVAFinancialsSpain2.9
16Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.9
17RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.8
18INGFinancialsNetherlands2.7
19AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.6
20MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
21NokiaTechnologyFinland2.6
22Delta LloydFinancialsNetherlands2.5
23Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.5
24LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.5
25DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.4
26SiemensIndustrialsGermany2.4
27Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.3
28BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.3
29CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.3
30E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.3
31OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.2
32SKFIndustrialsSweden2.1
33Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.1
34GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands2.0
35IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance1.9
36TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark1.8
37PiaggioConsumer GoodsItaly1.4
Total equity investments 102.2
Cash and other net liabilities (2.2)
Net assets 100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares


GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016% of Net Assets
France20.5
Netherlands15.8
Germany15.0
Switzerland12.1
Spain8.3
Finland7.9
Italy7.4
Norway6.4
Denmark3.9
Ireland2.8
Sweden2.1
Cash and other net liabilities(2.2)
100.0


SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016% of Net Assets
Financials21.3
Industrials19.5
Oil & Gas14.6
Health Care12.3
Telecommunications7.3
Consumer Services7.1
Consumer Goods6.9
Basic Materials6.3
Technology4.6
Utilities2.3
Cash and other net liabilities(2.2)
100.0

As at 31 December 2016, the net assets of the Company were £389,277,000.

16 January 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


