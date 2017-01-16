THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016



Rank

Company

Sector

Country % of

Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.6 2 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 4.0 3 Total Oil & Gas France 3.7 4 BNP Paribas Financials France 3.5 5 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 6 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.5 7 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 3.4 8 Sanofi Health Care France 3.3 9 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.2 10 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 3.2 11 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 3.1 12 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 3.1 13 DNB Financials Norway 3.0 14 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.0 15 BBVA Financials Spain 2.9 16 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.9 17 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.8 18 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 19 Airbus Industrials France 2.6 20 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.6 21 Nokia Technology Finland 2.6 22 Delta Lloyd Financials Netherlands 2.5 23 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.5 24 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.5 25 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.4 26 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.4 27 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.3 28 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.3 29 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.3 30 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 31 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.2 32 SKF Industrials Sweden 2.1 33 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.1 34 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 2.0 35 Ipsos Consumer Services France 1.9 36 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 1.8 37 Piaggio Consumer Goods Italy 1.4 Total equity investments 102.2 Cash and other net liabilities (2.2) Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016 % of Net Assets France 20.5 Netherlands 15.8 Germany 15.0 Switzerland 12.1 Spain 8.3 Finland 7.9 Italy 7.4 Norway 6.4 Denmark 3.9 Ireland 2.8 Sweden 2.1 Cash and other net liabilities (2.2) 100.0



SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016 % of Net Assets Financials 21.3 Industrials 19.5 Oil & Gas 14.6 Health Care 12.3 Telecommunications 7.3 Consumer Services 7.1 Consumer Goods 6.9 Basic Materials 6.3 Technology 4.6 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net liabilities (2.2) 100.0

As at 31 December 2016, the net assets of the Company were £389,277,000.



16 January 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP