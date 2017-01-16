PR Newswire
London, January 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
|% of
Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.6
|2
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|4.0
|3
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.7
|4
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|3.5
|5
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|6
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.5
|7
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|3.4
|8
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.3
|9
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.2
|10
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.2
|11
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|3.1
|12
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|3.1
|13
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|3.0
|14
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.0
|15
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.9
|16
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.9
|17
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.8
|18
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|19
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.6
|20
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.6
|21
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.6
|22
|Delta Lloyd
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|23
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.5
|24
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|25
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.4
|26
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.4
|27
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|28
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.3
|29
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|30
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|31
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.2
|32
|SKF
|Industrials
|Sweden
|2.1
|33
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.1
|34
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|2.0
|35
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|1.9
|36
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|1.8
|37
|Piaggio
|Consumer Goods
|Italy
|1.4
|Total equity investments
|102.2
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(2.2)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2016
|% of Net Assets
|France
|20.5
|Netherlands
|15.8
|Germany
|15.0
|Switzerland
|12.1
|Spain
|8.3
|Finland
|7.9
|Italy
|7.4
|Norway
|6.4
|Denmark
|3.9
|Ireland
|2.8
|Sweden
|2.1
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(2.2)
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2016
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|21.3
|Industrials
|19.5
|Oil & Gas
|14.6
|Health Care
|12.3
|Telecommunications
|7.3
|Consumer Services
|7.1
|Consumer Goods
|6.9
|Basic Materials
|6.3
|Technology
|4.6
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(2.2)
|100.0
As at 31 December 2016, the net assets of the Company were £389,277,000.
16 January 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP