Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Q4 2016 Operations Update

Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas

16 January 2017

Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Q4 2016 Operations Update

Magnolia Petroleum Plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, is pleased to announce a quarterly update for Q4 2016 ('the Quarter') on its operations across proven and producing US onshore hydrocarbon formations, including the Bakken/Three Forks Sanish in North Dakota, and the Woodford, Mississippi Lime and the Hunton in Oklahoma.

Q4 Highlights to 31 December 2016

Two new wells commenced production during the Quarter

153 producing wells in the Company's portfolio as at end of Q4 2016

Elected to participate in five new wells during the Quarter

Nine wells currently at various stages of development

Raised £225,000 to fund drilling commitments on its US onshore leases (see announcement of 27 October 2016 for further details)

Outlook

New wells due to come into production in Q1 2017

Participation with leading operators in new wells and infill drilling which are commercial at lower oil prices

Updated Reserves Report as at 1 January 2017 due in the near-term

due in the near-term On-going lease acquisition and management activity in line with strategy to grow and diversify portfolio

Magnolia COO, Rita Whittington said, "Thanks to two new wells coming on stream during the Quarter and following the divestment of 67 producing wells with little or no economic value in 2016, Magnolia ended the year with a portfolio of 153 producing wells located in proven US onshore formations.

"With WTI consistently trading above the US$50 level on the back of the recent OPEC meeting and our cost base almost a third lower than it was a year ago, Magnolia is well placed to step up our level of drilling activity once a recovery in sentiment has become firmly entrenched. With this in mind, we are encouraged by the noticeable pick up we are seeing in planned drilling by operators in our areas of focus; while on a wider level the near 10% month on month increase in the US rig count to 634 in December 2016 bodes well. Our strategy and objective remains the same: to drill alongside established operators to prove up the reserves on our leases, and in the process generate value for our shareholders."

Well Developments

The full list of well developments occurring in the quarter is set out below.

Well Formation Status NRI % Operator Sympson 2-7-6XH Woodford, Oklahoma Drilled - waiting on completion 0.40 Continental Resources Sympson 4-6-7XH Woodford, Oklahoma Drilled - waiting on completion 0.40 Continental Resources Chalfant 2-7H Woodford, Oklahoma Drilled - waiting on completion 0.36 Continental Resources Sympson 10-6H Woodford, Oklahoma Drilled - waiting on completion 0.44 Continental Resources Sympson 8-7-6H Woodford, Oklahoma Waiting on spud 0.40 Continental Resources Sympson 3-7-6XH Woodford, Oklahoma Waiting on spud 0.40 Continental Resources Sympson 9-7-6XH Woodford, Oklahoma Drilling 0.40 Continental Resources Sympson 5-6-7XH Woodford, Oklahoma Drilled - waiting on completion 0.40 Continental Resources Sympson 7-6-7XH Woodford, Oklahoma Waiting on spud 0.40 Continental Resources Sympson 6-6-7XH Woodford, Oklahoma Waiting on spud 0.40 Continental Resources Michele Abel H1-2XH Springer, Oklahoma Producing 0.13 Marathon

The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

For further information on Magnolia Petroleum Plc visit www.magnoliapetroleum.com or contact the following:

Notes

Magnolia Petroleum Plc is an AIM quoted, US focused, oil and gas exploration and production company. Its portfolio includes interests in 153 producing and non-producing assets, primarily located in the highly productive Bakken/Three Forks Sanish hydrocarbon formations in North Dakota as well as the oil rich Mississippi Lime and the substantial and proven Woodford and Hunton formations in Oklahoma.

Summary of Wells