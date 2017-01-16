EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 4.2 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 3 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.2 4 Nomura Financials Japan 3.1 5 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 3.0 6 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.9 7 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.9 8 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.9 9 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.8 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.8 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.8 12 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.8 13 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.7 14 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.6 15 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.5 16 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 2.5 17 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.5 18 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.5 19 NTT Telecommunications Japan 2.4 20 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.4 21 Sanofi Health Care France 2.4 22 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.4 23 Harman Consumer Goods United States 2.3 24 PerkinElmer Industrials United States 2.2 25 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 26 Celegene Health Care United States 2.2 27 Takashimaya Consumer Services Japan 2.2 28 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.1 29 Bangkok Bank** Financials Thailand 2.1 30 Alphabet A&C*** Technology United States 2.1 31 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.1 32 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 1.9 33 SK Hynix Technology South Korea 1.9 34 Toyota Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 36 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.9 37 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 38 Nokia Technology Finland 1.9 39 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.8 40 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 Total equity investments 97.0 Cash and other net assets 3.0 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts *** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016 % of Net Assets Europe 28.5 Japan 25.8 United States 15.9 Asia Pacific 13.7 United Kingdom 11.0 Other 2.1 Cash and other net assets 3.0 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016 % of Net Assets Financials 26.5 Consumer Goods 14.2 Health Care 13.3 Industrials 11.6 Oil & Gas 9.9 Consumer Services 9.5 Technology 5.9 Telecommunications 4.2 Basic Materials 1.9 Cash and other net assets 3.0 100.0

As at 31 December 2016, the net assets of the Company were £143,759,000.

16 January 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF