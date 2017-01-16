sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.01.2017 | 08:02
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2016

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands4.2
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.4
3PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan3.2
4NomuraFinancialsJapan3.1
5Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong3.0
6BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.9
7PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands2.9
8Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia2.9
9AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom2.8
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.8
11Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.8
12ApacheOil & GasUnited States2.8
13MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.7
14BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.6
15HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.5
16Roche*Health CareSwitzerland2.5
17Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.5
18CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.5
19NTTTelecommunicationsJapan2.4
20Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.4
21SanofiHealth CareFrance2.4
22Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.4
23HarmanConsumer GoodsUnited States2.3
24PerkinElmerIndustrialsUnited States2.2
25East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.2
26CelegeneHealth CareUnited States2.2
27TakashimayaConsumer ServicesJapan2.2
28TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.1
29Bangkok Bank**FinancialsThailand2.1
30Alphabet A&C***TechnologyUnited States2.1
31Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.1
32BayerBasic MaterialsGermany1.9
33SK HynixTechnologySouth Korea1.9
34ToyotaConsumer GoodsJapan1.9
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
36WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States1.9
37Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
38NokiaTechnologyFinland1.9
39TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.8
40Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom0.7
Total equity investments97.0
Cash and other net assets3.0
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
*** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016% of Net Assets
Europe28.5
Japan25.8
United States15.9
Asia Pacific13.7
United Kingdom11.0
Other2.1
Cash and other net assets3.0
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2016 % of Net Assets
Financials26.5
Consumer Goods14.2
Health Care13.3
Industrials11.6
Oil & Gas9.9
Consumer Services9.5
Technology5.9
Telecommunications4.2
Basic Materials1.9
Cash and other net assets3.0
100.0

As at 31 December 2016, the net assets of the Company were £143,759,000.

16 January 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


