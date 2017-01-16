EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|4.2
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|3
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.2
|4
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|3.1
|5
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|3.0
|6
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|7
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|8
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.9
|9
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.8
|11
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.8
|12
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.8
|13
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.7
|14
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.6
|15
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|16
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.5
|17
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.5
|18
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.5
|19
|NTT
|Telecommunications
|Japan
|2.4
|20
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.4
|21
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.4
|22
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.4
|23
|Harman
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|2.3
|24
|PerkinElmer
|Industrials
|United States
|2.2
|25
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|26
|Celegene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.2
|27
|Takashimaya
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|28
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.1
|29
|Bangkok Bank**
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.1
|30
|Alphabet A&C***
|Technology
|United States
|2.1
|31
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.1
|32
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|1.9
|33
|SK Hynix
|Technology
|South Korea
|1.9
|34
|Toyota
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.9
|35
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|36
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.9
|37
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|38
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|1.9
|39
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.8
|40
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|97.0
|Cash and other net assets
|3.0
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
|*** The investment has restricted voting rights
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2016
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|28.5
|Japan
|25.8
|United States
|15.9
|Asia Pacific
|13.7
|United Kingdom
|11.0
|Other
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|3.0
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2016
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|26.5
|Consumer Goods
|14.2
|Health Care
|13.3
|Industrials
|11.6
|Oil & Gas
|9.9
|Consumer Services
|9.5
|Technology
|5.9
|Telecommunications
|4.2
|Basic Materials
|1.9
|Cash and other net assets
|3.0
|100.0
As at 31 December 2016, the net assets of the Company were £143,759,000.
16 January 2017
