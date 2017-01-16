On 28 December 2016, the board of directors of RusForest AB (publ) ("RusForest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUSF) applied for delisting of the RusForest shares from Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Nasdaq approved the delisting and last day of trading is 20 January 2017.



Stockholm, 2017-01-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimesilia Holdings Ltd ("Dimesilia") which owns more than 90 percent of the shares of RusForest has requested compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of RusForest pursuant to Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act. On account thereof, on 28 December 2016, the board of directors of RusForest applied for delisting of the RusForest shares from Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Nasdaq approved the application and the last day of trading in the RusForest shares is 20 January 2017, as also communicated on 28 December 2016.



About RusForest AB



RusForest is a Swedish forestry company operating in Eastern Siberia. The Company controls long-term timber leases and utilizes these resources to produce a wide range of sawnwood products. RusForest is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm First North (ticker "RUSF").



RusForest AB's Certified Adviser on First North is Pareto Securities AB.



