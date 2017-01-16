As cloud unified communications moves upmarket to large enterprises and towards multi-tenant cloud solutions, recent launch of BroadSoft Business positions BroadSoft to build on market leadership position



GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-01-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), has been identified by IHS Markit as the global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform leader, with 38% of the total worldwide UCaaS seats running on its platforms, as of the second quarter of 2016. According to the IHS study, the BroadSoft UCaaS global market leadership position places it ahead of its closest competitors.



"The UCaaS market today is comprised of pure-plays, network operators, cable MSOs, ISPs, system integrators, and traditional premises-based vendors. With a multitude of options, things can be confusing for businesses trying to find the right provider and service to fit their needs," said Diane Myers, senior research director of VoIP, UC, and IMS for IHS Markit and author of the fourth quarter 2016 Analyst Insight report. "Today, as our report and the data indicate, the leader is BroadSoft, comprising the larger share of installed base seats running over its platform."



In November 2016, BroadSoft announced it surpassed 15 million cloud UC lines deployed globally, - an industry leading milestone three times greater than the next nearest competitor. At the same time, BroadSoft market share for new cloud UC line shipments is double that of the next closest competitor, a key trend as BroadSoft expects the market for new cloud PBX/unified communications will surpass on-premise PBX/UC equipment shipments by 2020.



According to the IHS report, BroadSoft see UCaaS as also moving upmarket to large enterprises, and towards multi-tenant cloud solutions that now dominate cloud telephony/UC deployments. As businesses move away from premises-based PBX and UC vendors in favor of cloud alternatives, BroadSoft believes that it is strongly positioned to capitalize on this movement through the recent launch of BroadSoft Business - a comprehensive, fully integrated portfolio of cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center applications, delivered in the cloud from an authorized partner.



"Amongst a host of competitors, including the top third party platforms, internal platforms and traditional vendors, BroadSoft has emerged, based on this IHS report, as the global cloud unified communications leader," said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. "As a multi-tenant UCaaS solution that can deliver cost and scalability benefits to services providers and businesses alike, BroadSoft Business positions us for even greater growth going forward."



"BroadSoft's success is the result of not only its early work in this market, but its focus on securing tier 1 operators as customers of the platform worldwide, along with smaller, nimble competitive providers," adds Myers. "This diversification and global scope has given BroadSoft a unique position in the market. Additionally, it is making the pivot to mobile through high profile mobile UC/business VoLTE launches with Verizon and Rogers in 2016, which keeps it relevant in a changing market."



Results based on based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, Platforms That Drive UCaaS Analyst Insight, October 19, 2016. Results are not an endorsement of Broadsoft, Inc. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "can" and "will," and other similar terms and phrases and include, among others, statements regarding the benefits to BroadSoft's customers resulting from the use of the BroadSoft Business. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the financial and other benefits to BroadSoft resulting from the use of BroadSoft Business by its service provider customers as well as those factors contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 29, 2016, and in BroadSoft's other filings with the SEC. All information in this release is as of January 16, 2017. Except as required by law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations.



About BroadSoft:



BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance.



For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



