Vantaa, Finland, 2017-01-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 January 2017 at 9.00 am (EET)



Cramo Performance Share Plan 2014 - directed share issue



The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc has on 20 December 2016 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the performance period 2014 of Cramo Performance Share Plan 2012.



In the share issue, 21,211 Cramo shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in the performance period 2014 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on 4 May 2012.



The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 March 2016. According to the authorisation, a maximum of 400,000 shares may be issued as part of the company's share-based incentive programmes.



After the share delivery, the company holds a total of 218,212 own shares.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO, tel: +358 10 661 10 Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Principal media www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fifteen countries and in about 330 depots. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2015 was EUR 668 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup