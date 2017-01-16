DDM provides business update in connection to the contemplated issue of a senior secured bond

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), a specialist investor in and manager of non-performing loans and distressed assets is publishing the following business update for the DDM Holding Group in connection to DDM Debt AB's contemplated issue of a senior secured EUR bond and upcoming pre-marketing meetings.

Net collections during Q4 2016 were in line with the previous quarter.

Cash EBITDA for Q4 2016 decreased slightly compared to the previous quarter, due to a slight increase of non-recurring operating expenses.

EBIT margin continues to be well above the guided financial target of exceeding 50%.

Net debt has decreased significantly from EUR ~37m in Q3 2016 to EUR ~29m at the end of Q4 2016, on the back of further loan repayments driven by strong collections.

The 120-month Estimated Remaining Collections decreased in Q4 2016 compared to the previous quarter following stronger than expected collections.

The company is expecting to announce the closing of a portfolio acquisition in the near future financed by available cash.

There is a continued favourable outlook for supply of debt portfolios in existing markets, as well as plenty of opportunities in potential new markets.

