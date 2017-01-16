Guangzhou Port Group, Owner of Amongst Others Deep Sea Port of Nansha in the Pearl River Delta, Expands its Office Network With Guangzhou Port Europe B.V. in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After the succesful launch of the partnership with Guangzhou Port America LLC one year ago, Guangzhou Port Group is extending its network of offices into Europe with the partnership of Guangzhou Port (Europe) B.V.

Johannes Nanninga, CEO of Guangzhou Port (Europe) B.V. comments that the portfolio of Guangzhou Port group in the Pearl River Delta with deep sea Port of Nansha in the West Pearl River Delta in particular offers very effective and competitive solutions to optimise for Suppliers and Cargo owners their supply chain with South and West China.

Operationally Port of Nansha achieves best in class productivity combined with increased space. Recent expansion at Nansha was completed earlier in the year so all three terminals are fully operational with extra berths and yard capacity. The berths are deep water, which has allowed the Port of Nansha to work over 15 mega vessels this year.

Cooperation with customs in particular are supported by latest available procedures and of the highest preferential status that belongs with a Free Trade Zone Port.

In the meantime the Guangzhou Ports already belongs firmly to the top 10 busiest container ports in the world with Port of Nansha alone already accounting for over 11 Million TEU throughput per year.

"We've been fast growing since the opening of Port of Nansha which benefited clients particularly in West Pearl River Delta (PRD). Our new partnership refers to succes last year in the US. We would like to achieve that succes also in Europe and to benefit more of the Deep Sea East West routes", said Mr. Song Xiaoming, Vice President of Guangzhou Port Group.

Johannes Nanninga adds that the hub of Port of Nansha for export and import of South China has a lot of opportunity to grow to its potential with the combination of Logistics Parks situated adjacent to the port. "Thisreally makes it an exciting location to concentrate the supply chains of Exporters from and Importers to South and West China. Definitely in Europe this potential has not been fully recognised yet, which is one of the main missions of Guangzhou Port (Europe) B.V."

