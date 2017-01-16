Mariehamn, 2017-01-16 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



January 16, 2017



Changes in the Bank of Åland's Executive Team



Mikael Mörn, 51, has been appointed as a new Executive Team member at the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) because he will assume the position of Director of the Åland Business Area on February 1, 2017. Mörn has worked at the Bank of Åland for nearly 30 years and is responsible at present for its Private Banking operations in Åland. He is replacing the current Director of the Åland Business Area, Birgitta Dahlén, who is resigning from the Executive Team at the Bank of Åland Plc due to her retirement.



Magnus Johansson, 44, has been appointed as a new Executive Team member because he is assuming the position of Director of the Sweden Business Area on January 16, 2017. Johansson has worked at the Bank of Åland since the Bank began its Swedish operations in 2009 and is responsible at present for its Private Banking operations in Sweden. He is replacing the current Director of the Sweden Business Area, Magnus Holm, who is resigning from the Executive Team at the Bank of Åland Plc on January 16, 2017 because is he stepping down as Director of the Sweden Business Area.



