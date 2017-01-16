Ericsson: Börje Ekholm takes office as President and CEO

As previously announced on October 26 2016, Börje Ekholm assumes today the position as President and CEO of Ericsson

Jan Frykhammar remains a member of the Executive Leadership Team and is, effective today, appointed Executive Vice President and Advisor to the CEO

Magnus Mandersson remains Executive Vice President, Advisor to the CEO and a member of the Executive Leadership Team

Carl Mellander remains acting Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) today announced that in connection with Börje Ekholm today assuming the position as President and CEO of Ericsson, Jan Frykhammar, who has temporarily held the position as President and CEO, remains a member of the Executive Leadership Team and is appointed Executive Vice President and Advisor to the CEO. Jan Frykhammar will support Börje Ekholm during a transition period and will focus on corporate governance and efficiency.

Magnus Mandersson remains Executive Vice President, Advisor to the CEO, focusing on customer relationships, and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Mandersson also remains Chairperson of four out of Ericsson's ten regions.

Carl Mellander remains acting Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "I am very excited to assume the role as President and CEO of Ericsson, a company that I have admired for as long as I can remember. Ericsson has shaped an entire industry and led technology developments that have benefitted so many. Yet, we are only at the beginning of the mobility journey as we in coming years will see massive transformation across industries as 5G is introduced."

Leif Johansson, Chairman of the Board, Ericsson, says: "I am confident that Börje Ekholm will be able to guide Ericsson on the next steps of the company's development. Having served on the Ericsson Board of Directors for many years, Börje has a deep understanding of the business and the challenges Ericsson currently faces. I also want to express my gratitude to Jan Frykhammar who has served as interim CEO since July last year and who has led the company in a very dedicated and professional way."

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press (http://www.ericsson.com/press)

Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society - a world leader in communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future.

Our services, software and infrastructure - especially in mobility, broadband and the cloud - are enabling the telecom industry and other sectors to do better business, increase efficiency, improve the user experience and capture new opportunities.

With approximately 115,000 professionals and customers in 180 countries, we combine global scale with technology and services leadership. We support networks that connect more than 2.5 billion subscribers. Forty percent of the world's mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. And our investments in research and development ensure that our solutions - and our customers - stay in front.

Founded in 1876, Ericsson has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Net sales in 2015 were SEK 246.9 billion (USD 29.4 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.

www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/)

www.ericsson.com/news (http://www.ericsson.com/news)

www.twitter.com/ericssonpress (http://www.twitter.com/ericssonpress)

www.facebook.com/ericsson (http://www.facebook.com/ericsson)

www.youtube.com/ericsson (http://www.youtube.com/ericsson)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Ola Rembe, Head of External Communications, Ericsson

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: ola.rembe@ericsson.com (mailto:ola.rembe@ericsson.com)

Ericsson Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)

Ericsson Investor Relations

Phone: +46 10 719 00 00

E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:investor.relations@ericsson.com)





Börje Ekholm takes office as President and CEO (http://hugin.info/1061/R/2071229/778328.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ericsson via Globenewswire

