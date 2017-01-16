SCOR: Appointments at SCOR

Press Release

16 January 2017 - N° 2

Appointments at SCOR

SCOR announces the following appointments to Group-level functions, with immediate effect:

Paul Christoff is appointed Managing Director of the Americas Hub, reporting in this capacity to Romain Launay, Group Chief Operating Officer. Paul Christoff will retain his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of the Americas Hub.

Eric Pooi, currently Chief Operating Officer of the Life division for Asia-Pacific, becomes Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific Hub, reporting to Romain Launay. Eric Pooi replaces Ben Ho, who has been appointed Advisor to the Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific Hub.

Marc Philippe, currently Deputy Chief Information Officer, becomes SCOR's Chief Information Officer, reporting to Romain Launay. He replaces Régis Delayat, who has been appointed Digital Advisor to the Chairman. Romain Portelli, currently in charge of information systems at SCOR Global P&C, is appointed Deputy Chief Information Officer, in charge of the functional scope of the Group's information technology.

Guillaume Ominetti, currently Head of Capital Shield Strategy within the Group Risk Management department, is appointed Advisor to the Chairman and Head of Public Affairs.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "The appointments announced today once again bear testimony to SCOR's commitment to developing and promoting talent within the Group, throughout the world. I would like to extend my thanks to Ben for his remarkable contribution to the success of SCOR's operations and for the strengthening of our franchise in Asia-Pacific. Over the past 25 years, Régis Delayat has successfully transformed SCOR's information systems, thereby providing the Group with a key competitive edge. He will now focus on Digital, in line with his role as Chairman of Ruschlikon and with SCOR's commitment to this topic."

Romain Launay, Group Chief Operating Officer of SCOR, comments: "SCOR's Hub structure, which involves the pooling of support functions at regional level, offers an efficient platform for providing high-quality services to our business engines. With the appointment of Paul Christoff in the Americas and Eric Pooi in Asia-Pacific, we will further focus on operational excellence in these regions, which generate around 60% of the Group's gross written premiums. With the appointments of Marc Philippe and Romain Portelli, the Group will continue to invest in the development of our information systems with a view to creating ever more performing tools to conduct our business".

*

* *

Biographies

Paul Christoff, 45, is a graduate of the University of Toronto, having obtained a degree in commerce and finance. He also holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation. Prior to joining SCOR in 2009, Paul Christoff held senior positions in the P&C industry, both in operations and finance.

Eric Pooi, 48, is a Chartered Accountant with ISCA Singapore and an Associate in Risk Management with AICPCU. Having begun his career in auditing after graduating from Nanyang Technological University (Accountancy), he has been in the insurance industry (New Reinsurance, Gerling Global Re & Revios Re) for over 22 years, covering captive insurance, P&C Reinsurance, Composite and Life Reinsurance. Over the course of his career, he has taken on several roles ranging from CFO, COO, HR, IT and Administration. He is currently the appointed Chief Executive for SCOR Global Life Singapore Branch, as well as the Chief Representative for the SCOR Global Life Taipei Representative Office.

Ben Ho, 63, holds an MSc from the University of Manchester in the UK and an MBA from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He began his career at SCOR Hong Kong in 1978 as a P&C Facultative Underwriter and has held various positions within the Group's P&C division at the Hong Kong, Paris and Singapore offices. He was appointed Managing Director / Principal Officer SCOR Reinsurance Asia-Pacific P&C in 2003, and became the SCOR Singapore Hub CEO / Chief Executive - P&C in 2008.

Marc Philippe, 48, is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications de Paris. He started his career as a consultant in Information & Technology, successively at CGI - IBM Group, and PWC. He joined SCOR in 1998, occupying various roles within the IT department, especially in the areas of business application development and large corporate projects. He has been leading the Group IT functional team since 2013.

Régis Delayat, 62, is a graduate of the Institut des Sciences Appliquées (INSA Lyon). He has been SCOR's Group CIO for the last 25 years, since 1992. He is the Chair of Ruschlikon, the global association of Insurers, Brokers and Reinsurers, committed to developing e-processing in the (re)insurance industry.

Romain Portelli, 38, is a graduate of the ENSAE - SUPAERO Engineering School. Having begun his career with Accenture in the Paris & New-York offices, spending 8 years at the company, he joined SCOR in 2011 as Head of the SAP Competency Center and Director of the "One Ledger Program". In 2013, he joined the IT department to become the IT Division Manager of SCOR Global P&C.

Guillaume Ominetti, 29, began his professional career with SCOR in January 2012, as Head of Capital Shield Strategy in Group Risk Management. He has mainly focused on monitoring the retrocession strategy and its consistency with the Group's risk appetite. Over the past year, he has been actively contributing to the preparation of the "Vision in Action" strategic plan. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and of ENSAE, holds a Master of Science in Mathematical Finance (random modelling) from the University of Paris VII, and is a member of the French Institute of Actuaries.

Contact details

Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Group Head of Communications

+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43

mbouchon@scor.com (mailto:mbouchon@scor.com)

Ian Kelly

Head of Investor Relations

+44 203 207 8561

ikelly@scor.com (mailto:ikelly@scor.com)

http://www.scor.com/ (http://www.scor.com/en/)

SCOR photo gallery (http://scor.com/en/media/photo-gallery.html)

Twitter: @SCOR_SE (https://twitter.com/SCOR_SE)

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

SCOR Press Release (http://hugin.info/143549/R/2071273/778337.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SCOR via Globenewswire

