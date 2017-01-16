

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury goods group Burberry Group Plc. (BRBY.L) confirmed Monday that Marco Gobbetti will join the Company on 27 January 2017, reporting to the Chairman Sir John Peace.



Marco will initially hold the role of Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific and Middle East until 4 July 2017. On 5 July 2017, he will become Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board on that date.



Christopher Bailey will continue as Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer until 4 July 2017. He will transition to the new role of President and Chief Creative Officer on 5 July 2017 and will remain on the Board. Christopher will continue to report to the Chairman.



