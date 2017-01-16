Syft Partners With Perkbox to Launch a New Perks and Engagement Programme for Employees and Temporary Workers to Enjoy

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Syft ( www.syftapp.com), a leading app for temp jobs in hospitality in London and Manchester, has partnered with Perkbox (www.perkbox.co.uk), a leading employee engagement platform, to launch an exciting new incentives, rewards and engagement programme for its temporary workers to enjoy.

As part of its continuing commitment to attracting and rewarding its temporary hospitality workers, Syft will now provide those on the platform with free and exclusive access to over two hundred practical and recreational perks. New benefits now available to temporary workers via Perkbox include up to 8% off at 20,000 retail stores and 50 nationwide brands, 4% off at Amazon, two for one or 50% off in more than 6,500 restaurants with a free tastecard, free mobile phone insurance, money off in pubs, bars and coffee shops, heavily discounted theatre tickets and attraction day passes, corporate rates in top gym chains and discounted MOTs, amongst hundreds of other benefits. Fresh perks will be added to the platform regularly and all workers will be able to redeem these 24/7 via their own dedicated account, using Perkbox's online desktop and tablet platform and smartphone app. Syft is the first ever temporary staffing app to offer perks and benefits to temp workers.

Syft will also be offering Perkbox to their internal team. As well as easy online and on-the-go redemption using the latest technology, Syft employees will have access to an engagement platform that is designed to enhance financial, emotional and physical wellbeing. This includes a wellness hub of professionally-made online classes in yoga, healthy cooking, exercise and meditation, a 24-hour assistance helpline and financial advice. The team will be automatically enrolled in an online internal Rewards and Recognition platform - a gamified system carefully constructed to facilitate top-down rewards and drive peer-to-peer recognition via the exchange of digital badges. Admin users will also be able to add any other perks they offer in addition to Perkbox to the platform and will be able to track return on investment via an online dashboard, which highlights how many staff are actively using the platform and how much money staff have saved.

Novo Abakare, Co-Founder at Syft, commented: "We are confident that launching Perkbox to our users will act as an added incentive for people to book more shifts with us, engage with our platform and improve loyalty. The more shifts they work, the more perks they will they have access to! The problem facing us, as an employer, is one that is common to the hospitality industry on the whole: workers work long and hard hours. There is always the danger that they will go home feeling underappreciated. Perkbox seemed like a perfect partnership for us - it's a great way to reward our workers for their efforts, to show them they are highly valued and to reduce the high turnover that is characteristic of the industry."

Chieu Cao, CMO & Co-Founder at Perkbox, said: "Syft is using Perkbox in a unique and creative way to incentivise loyalty to their platform. We are delighted that they have chosen to reward both their temporary workers, as well as their team, for their hard work. At 38%, the hospitality industry faces some of the highest levels of staff turnover in the UK.We are confident that Perkbox's variety of perks and wellness incentives will help Syft to transform themselves into a more attractive organisation for which to work and will help them to retain their users."

