Outokumpu Long Products has won a contract to provide 1,600 metric tons stainless steel rebar for The Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Sabah project in Kuwait. The contract is with Hyundai Engineering & Construction of South Korea to supply stainless steel rebar in grade Forta DX 2304 from the Bar Mill in Sheffield, UK supported by a local stock in Doha, Qatar.



The 36 km long causeway project is one of the largest infrastructure projects to be constructed in the Gulf Coast Countries region. The contract highlights Outokumpu's vast experience and strong track record as a key stainless steel supplier to demanding infrastructure projects globally.



Deliveries started beginning of 2016 and will continue through 2017. The Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge is expected to be in service end of 2018.



Outokumpu Head of Long Products, Kari Tuutti says: "Stainless steel is the ideal material for infrastructure projects such as The Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge due to its high corrosion resistance and low life-cycle costs. We are excited to have been awarded this project and we are fully committed in working closely with our customer to ensure that we meet the quality, time and delivery requirements."



Outokumpu has a century of experience creating efficient, long-lasting, recyclable stainless steels. Its global offering includes quality-critical Long Products for infrastructures. Outokumpu's Long Products sites are located in the UK, Sweden and the US, all renowned for their high quality products, flexibility and world-class delivery performance.



Read more about Outokumpu Long Products rebar offering at outokumpu.com/rebar.



