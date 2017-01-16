TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Vendome Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VDR)(FRANKFURT: 9VR) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp. The Company expects that the shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and ticker symbol "VONE" upon the opening of the markets on Monday, January 16, 2017.

About Vendome:

Vendome is a mineral exploration company located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire "near-term production" exploration mining projects and existing producers. Vendome Resources Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

