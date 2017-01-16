Release no. 3/2017



Columbus A/S upgrades expectations to EBITDA (before share-based payment) for 2016 from the level of DKK 124m to the level of DKK 144m. Other announced expectations for 2016 are maintained.



"We experienced a great final sprint with a high activity level in several of our operational units, including primarily US, UK and Denmark, where the utilization of resources in the services business was very high. I am excited that we - with this great final sprit - are able to deliver a good result for the year while having started the execution of our 2020 strategy well", says Thomas Honoré, CEO & President.



Ib Kunøe Thomas Honoré Chairman CEO & President Columbus A/S Columbus A/S For further information, please contact CEO & President Thomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.



