PJSC ROSTELECOM / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Rostelecom's Corporate Venture Capital Fund 'CommIT Capital' invests in Transportation Information Technologies 16-Jan-2017 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Rostelecom's Corporate Venture Capital Fund 'CommIT Capital' invests in Transportation Information Technologies* _January 16, 2017, Moscow_ - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces that its corporate venture capital fund, 'CommIT Capital', has acquired a 25% stake in Transportation Information Technologies (TransInfoTech), an e-Freight management operator engaged in the tracking of international air cargo transportation, and is intending to invest RUB 40 million at the initial stage. Rostelecom has been appointed exclusively by the government to develop an electronic registration and tracking system for international cargo transportation ('single window'). TransInfoTech is implementing the e-Freight international standard for air transport within a test zone defined by protocol set by the Russian Government's Commission of Transport and Communications. Six major airports and 10 airlines were included in the test zone and 2000 paperless flights were conducted. Rostelecom and TransInfoTech are looking to further their cooperation to translate electronic registration and tracking standards used in international cargo transport to other modes of transport. Alexey Basov, Chairman of the Board and the Investment Committee of CommIT Capital, commented: '_Rostelecom is always seeking to cooperate with promising companies that can complement our business. TransInfoTech has all the knowledge, competencies and unique experience to implement and manage an electronic document management system for air cargo in Russia. Together we can provide the market with a unique service which will allow our clients to significantly reduce their costs by making the process of document transfer faster and more efficient._' Vladimir Novikov, General Director of TransInfoTech added: '_We are pleased to collaborate with Rostelecom to promote an electronic document management system. Not only is Rostelecom a financial investor, they are a technology partner. Their experience in providing e-government services will help us with the development of an electronic document management system for air transport initially, and in the future, other modes of transport._' # # # *CommIT Capital *is the Corporate Venture Capital Fund of Rostelecom. CommIT Capital invests in and develops companies that offer unique competencies that complement and offer synergies with Rostelecom's operations. Priority areas for investment are promising innovative companies with export potential to develop competitive products for telecommunications infrastructure and data centres and well as provide enterprise solutions. In addition, the fund considers promising projects that can offer new products and services to end customers of Rostelecom in the B2C, B2B and B2G segments. *TransInfoTech* (http://transinfotech.ru/ [1]) was established in 2011 as part of a pilot project to implement the international e-Freight standard for the Government Commission of Transport and Communications in the Russian Federation. The company has developed a Customs Gateway, certified by the Federal Customs Service, this translates the Cargo IMP format used by airlines into the XML format used by the Federal Customs Service of Russia. All the leading Russian and international airlines and airports, working in Russia (JSC 'Aeroflot' OJSC 'AirBridgeCargo», Lufthansa Cargo, Cargolux, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Emirates, OJSC 'International aero-port Sherementevo 'JSC' Airport Tolmachevo ', JSC' Airport Emelyanovo ', JSC' Domodedovo-Cargo ', CJSC' Pulkovo Cargo terminal ') have signed up to this pilot project. Contact: 125040, Moscow, 3rd Street Yamskovo Polya, Building 2, 12, office 402. Tel. +7 (495) 612-47-96, +7 (499) 642-52-47 info@transinfotech.ru * * * *Rostelecom* (www.rostelecom.ru) is one of the largest national telecommunications operators in Russia and Europe. The Company operates in all segments of the telecommunications market and covers millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 12.2 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 9.2 million pay-TV subscribers, over 4.0 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. In the nine months of 2016 the Group generated RUB 217.0 billion of revenue, RUB 72.4 billion of OIBDA (33.4% of revenue) and RUB 8.7 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom was assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: * Assessment of Rostelecom's PJSC (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; * The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; * the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; * the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; * the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; * the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; * economic outlook and industry trends; * the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; * other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: * risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; * risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; * risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; * technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; * other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. Note: This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014 Full name and position making the announcement - Ekaterina Ustinova, IR Director. 