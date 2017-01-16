

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's manufacturing employment increased in November from a year ago, data from Destatis showed Monday.



The number of people worked in local manufacturing units grew by around 40,000 or 0.7 percent from prior year in November.



At the end of November, there were 5.4 million employed persons in local manufacturing units.



The number of hours worked in November rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, reaching 732 million. The earnings totaled EUR 21.1 billion, which was 2.6 percent more than in November 2015.



