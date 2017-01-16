World-leading risk assessment and cybersecurity strategy services from PwC Singapore will be complemented by High-Tech Bridge's award-winning web security testing platform ImmuniWeb®.

PwC Singapore and High-Tech Bridge have announced a strategic business partnership in the APAC region to provide PwC's clients with the most comprehensive cybersecurity, compliance and risk management digital services. The partnership represents an extension of PwC's relationship with High-Tech Bridge, as other offices including PwC Switzerland have already made ImmuniWeb available to their clients.

High-Tech Bridge's award-winning web security testing platform ImmuniWeb leverages machine learning technology for intelligent automation of application vulnerability scanning. Complemented by human intelligence, it detects the most sophisticated web application vulnerabilities and contractually guarantees zero false-positives. Thanks to machine learning technology, ImmuniWeb requires much less human time than a classic penetration test, providing a cost-efficient alternative for advanced web security testing, when automated or human-augmented vulnerability scanning is not enough. Provided on an on-demand and continuous basis, ImmuniWeb can be easily integrated with any other corporate solutions, such as WAF or SIEM.

As the digital age brings rapid change, the need increases to ensure data, transactions and operations are this means working beyond walls. There is a high dependence on digital business processes, and PwC helps shape a broader strategic response to cyber risk by ensuring clients understand their current capability, and putting in place a focused plan to target cybersecurity investment.

PwC Singapore clients will benefit from the best available pricing options for ImmuniWeb, and leverage PwC's world-leading risk assessment approach to prioritize and mitigate detected threats and vulnerabilities in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge's CEO Founder, says: "We are delighted to announce this partnership and to expand our existing global alliances with other PwC offices. Singapore is becoming a global cybersecurity center, and our presence in the region is very important. At High-Tech Bridge, we aim to deliver excellence to our customers in each line of code in ImmuniWeb. We are passionate about creating technology that solves genuine customer problems in a simple, reliable and cost-effective manner. This partnership will deliver value and ROI to our customers, who will not only receive the most comprehensive and reliable information about their vulnerabilities, but will also have access to valuable advice from PwC to prioritize and address risks."

Vincent Loy, Asia-Pacific Cyber Leader, PwC Singapore, says: "Cyber attacks are a key concern for businesses. We are proud to have this collaboration with ImmuniWeb® to cater to the needs of our clients by protecting their organisations with competitive threats and vulnerability management solutions."

Tan Shong Ye, Digital Trust co-Leader, PwC Singapore, concludes: "There is a distinct transformation in how business leaders are viewing cybersecurity and technology no longer seeing technology as a threat and understanding that cybersecurity is a vital component that must be adopted into the business framework. It's no longer enough to identify the threats and risks as they are constantly evolving. As our market becomes increasingly connected, all the more organisations cannot rest on their laurels."

About High-Tech Bridge

High-Tech Bridge is a leading web security company, currently serving customers from over 40 countries. High-Tech Bridge's web security testing platform ImmuniWeb® allows companies and financial institutions to monitor, detect, mitigate and prevent risks and threats to their web applications in a simple and cost-effective manner. ImmuniWeb leverages a hybrid security testing approach and machine learning technology for intelligent automation of web vulnerability scanning, significantly reducing human time required for advanced web security testing. Complemented by human intelligence, it detects the most sophisticated web application vulnerabilities and guarantees zero false-positives. After a strategic partnership between High-Tech Bridge and PwC, ImmuniWeb became a part of PwC's Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) Framework for web security testing. ImmuniWeb is the recipient of numerous cybersecurity awards for innovation and quality.

About PwC Singapore

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 223,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

