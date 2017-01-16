Desire Launches Second Cruise Itinerary To Set Sail From Barcelona To Rome In April 2018

Romance and Sensuality Rule the Mediterranean on a Couples-Only, Clothing-Optional Adventure

CANCUN, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Original Group, the leading expert of adult hospitality, has just announced Desire's second itinerary aboard one of the top luxury cruise lines. The charter operation will set sail along the Mediterranean Sea in April 2018, departing from Barcelona and culminating in Rome.

The luxury ship's itinerary is a heart-racing romp through four sensational countries. The adventure begins in Barcelona and takes Desire's guests to spectacular ports of call - Sete and Marseilles in France, Monaco's Monte Carlo and some of Italy's most beautiful and romantic cities, Portofino and Florence. The ship's destination is Rome, the Eternal City.

"Our new Barcelona to Rome cruise creates an exciting opportunity to live the Desire experience aboard a sensual sanctuary at sea where couples can rejoice in exotic destinations on a journey of fantasy and reverie while being pampered with our top-quality service," said Rodrigo de la Peña, CEO of Original Group. "This second itinerary is a testament to the successful response we received from Desire Venice Cruise and marks the beginning of several other experiences we aspire to create for our guests."

The luxurious program is a high seas adventure conceived to ensure a truly original temperature rising experience, with exclusive amenities such as clothing-optional areas, private playrooms, adult-oriented entertainment, exquisite culinary selections, and sensual staterooms. Cruise highlights include provocative theme nights, spicy daytime events and couples' workshops letting passengers get in touch with their romantic, sensual side. The playroom, Jacuzzi Lounge and clothing optional spaces throughout the ship allow passengers to mix with like-minded, socially sophisticated, experienced couples in a safe and like-minded atmosphere to live out their fantasies. Dining options from casually playful to erotically elegant, and high-end room service accent the romantic ambience.

For more information on the cruise and other Desire vacations, visit: www.desire-experience.com.

ABOUT DESIRE

The Desire experience includes the all-inclusive resorts Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort and Desire Riviera Maya Resort, along with the all-inclusive cruises Desire Venice Cruise and Desire Barcelona Rome Cruise, each designed for couples only, offering guests a unique, clothing-optional atmosphere, with a sense of freedom outside of conventional environments. These unique experiences include the latest in adult entertainment, provocative theme nights, couples' workshops, indoor/outdoor playrooms, gourmet dining, brand name beverage service, first-class accommodations, all of which stay true to our erotic, clothing-optional, couples-only atmosphere. For more information, visit www.desire-experience.com.

ABOUT ORIGINAL GROUP

Original Group is a Mexican company with more than 35 years of experience, with commercial activity in the hotel sector, the cruise industry, vacation clubs and real state. We encourage innovation to create and develop businesses that leave a mark. Our brands maintain the highest standards of the group and, simultaneously, provide concepts that that stand out for their uniqueness. We have developed successful tourist brands, including by offering unique experiences for adults only, in top destinations around the world, creating a perfect atmosphere for couples and singles looking to add a new dimension to your holiday. Our strong corporate culture allows us to provide a consistent service characterized by warmth and attention, creating long term relationships with our customers. We promote environmental care with a high sense of social responsibility, as an active part of our environment and society. For more information, visit www.original-group.com.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Santana

Gabrielle.santana@newlink-group.com

(786) 709-2488

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457465/DESIRE_Logo.jpg