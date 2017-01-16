DoubleVerify Receives Third Consecutive Certification for Online Ad Viewability from the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)

DoubleVerify IQ Viewability Advanced Product Awarded Continued ABC Certification

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DoubleVerify (DV), the recognised leader in digital quality solutions, today announced it has received certification from ABC for the third consecutive year for its IQ Viewability Advanced solution. The accreditation further validates the effectiveness of DV solutions to optimise digital media investments by ensuring an ad is viewable to a consumer.

DV solutions successfully met all the criteria of the rigorous ABC testing performed, including tracking ad viewability within multiple cross-domain iFrames on all four of the audited browsers, which has historically been an industry blind spot.

"The latest ABC certification provides independent validation of the strength and value of the DV ad viewability solution, especially as the industry moves towards increased measurement and transparency," saidWayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. "Continued certification is another testament to our full commitment to delivering the highest levels of brand-safe, fraud-free, highly-engaging media for the world's largest advertisers."

Simon Redlich, CEO atABC, said, "We are delighted to verify the DoubleVerify IQ Viewability Advanced solution against the JICWEBS Viewability Principles.ABC's Viewability Certification delivers reassurance to buyers that the company has met robust, industry-agreed standards. It also shows a commitment to transparency that is essential for the continued growth of trust and confidence within the digital ad trading industry."

IQ Viewability Advanced is part of the DoubleVerify Impression Quality Advanced suite of services, offering brands the ability to ensure their digital media is authentic.

DV also received ABC certification for content verification for the fourth year in a row in May 2016.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (DV) is the marketing technology and services company that authenticates the quality and performance of marketing investments across digital and social platforms. DoubleVerify authenticates the quality of digital media for the world's largest brands, and publishers alike. The DV Authentic Impression® delivers a precise and holistic view of value across media placements, consumer engagement and consumer profiles. Since 2008, DV has been focused on building a better industry and driving results for hundreds of Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

About ABC

ABC delivers a stamp of trust for the media industry. We are owned and developed jointly by media owners, advertisers and agencies to set industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement across print, digital and events. ABC is also a trusted verification provider. We audit media brand measurement data and the adoption of best practice and processes to industry-agreed standards. Established in 1931, ABC was the first UK Joint Industry Currency (JIC) and is a founder member of the International Federation of ABCs.