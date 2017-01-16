David Lumsden is Appointed as CEO at RAVN Systems

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

RAVN Systems, leading experts in Artificial Intelligence, Search and Knowledge Management solutions, announced today that David has taken on the role of CEO at RAVN Systems. David will replace Peter Wallqvist, one of the founders of RAVN Systems, who will take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

RAVN has experienced tremendous growth in the past couple of years having recently located to larger headquarters in central London and opening a new office in the Netherlands. David brings with him a wealth of experience within organisations, driving change in a growth environment. Having previously held the position of CSO at RAVN, David has over 30 years' worth of experience working in the legal IT and Professional Services market. Between 2000 and 2013 David was CEO of Tikit Group Plc. - a leading provider of software, support and services to the legal and professional services markets. Tikit was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2001 and was acquired by the BT Group in 2013. Prior to joining Tikit, David spent seven years as CIO at the international law firm Ashurst LLP.

Peter, who previously held the role of CEO at RAVN Systems, is taking on the role of CSO. In this new role, Peter will form RAVN's strategic initiatives to communicate, develop, execute and sustain their success within the markets they currently operate in, as well as exploring how RAVN's technology can be applied to new opportunities.

Peter commented, "I am delighted to have found someone with David's experience to work with RAVN to lead us through our next period of growth. David has a deep understanding of RAVN's technology and our core values to ensure we deliver the highest standards to our clients. I am excited about the future of RAVN and working closely with David on the next stage of RAVN's evolution".

David added, "RAVN has a strong reputation in the markets we are currently operating in and I am delighted to take on the challenge to deliver our next stage of growth. Having moved from a start up to a medium sized business RAVN has achieved a lot to date and has become a strong brand. I am looking forward to working with Peter and the rest of the leadership team to drive the business in the next stage of growth'.

About RAVN Systems

RAVN Systems are leading experts in the Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning branches of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They offer revolutionary cognitive computing solutions for any information intensive vertical. RAVN's unique proprietary technology and expertise deliver long-term value, competitive advantages and help manage and mitigate risk through structuring and surfacing information contained within unstructured data.

