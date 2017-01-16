Glassbox will Help Mobile Operators Power their Digital Transformation with the Richest Session Replay and Game-changing In-Page Analytics at Mobile World Congress 2017

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stand SF81, Hall 5, Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona - 27thFebruary to 2ndMarch 2017

Glassbox- an Amdocs partner - today announces it will be showing mobile operators how to power their digital transformation atMobile World Congress 2017. On stand SF81, Glassbox will show visitors how its systems capture, retrieve and analyse every digital session exactly as it was experienced by the customer, no matter what device, browser or app used.

COO andco-founder at Glassbox, Yoav Schrieber, commented: "We are excited and honoured to have been selected by the Israel Export Institute delegation to feature on the stand at this year's event. Mobile World Congress is the premier event for the international mobile and online communications business sector, attracting audiences from around the world and introducing them to the latest technology."

Being able to fully understand the customer journey with a unified platform for both web and mobile applications, how customers behave online, provide contact centre agents visibility into customers online experiences and keep an accurate record of all transactions has become an essential requirement, as Yoav continued: "This ability has been desirable for businesses ever since the dawn of online commerce, but increasingly it has become a vital function for all digital businesses, especially with a raft of legislation being implemented across the world and the continual drive for digital transformation. We are working with some of the largest telecoms organisations to help them in their effort to accelerate these vital digital transformations."

One such example is theEU General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR) which will affect all EU members' states and any organisation using data relating to its citizens. Being able to accurately record and search online transactions is now as important for legal compliance as it is for settling customer disputes and queries.

Glassbox's solution provides cutting-edge technology which offers proactive insights, ensuring a business is automatically made aware of trends, performance issues or behaviours that could be of interest. It is also able to create reports based on free-text input, and allows tag-less in-page analytics which drives business users' self-sufficiency. Impressively, the solution can be deployed within a matter of weeks.

The Glassbox technology is also truly scalable, catering up to the busiest of online traffic, matching growth as required. Business operators can also choose to host the collected data securely on-premise or in the cloud, with Glassbox using patented compression technology to achieve low TCO, along with full security and privacy protection.

Yoav concluded, "If you are planning to attend Mobile World Congress 2017 make sure you visit the Glassbox stand to discover the benefits of full online customer recording and tag-less analytics. The team will be delighted to give you a full demonstration and to discuss how this technology can benefit your business and customers."

Glassbox will join the Israel Export Institute delegation at Mobile World Congress 2017, on stand SF81 in Hall 5, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona - from Monday 27thFebruary until Thursday 2ndMarch.

For more details on Glassbox and its solutions, please visithttp://www.glassboxdigital.com.

About Glassbox

Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile Customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search and application monitoring capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile Customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced Customer experience, faster Customer disputes resolution, improved regulatory compliance and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the telecommunications and financial services and insurance industries and could cater to the needs of a wide range of verticals including healthcare, travel, hospitality and business services.

Learn more athttp://www.glassboxdigital.com